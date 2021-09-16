Tottenham outbid Arsenal for top class striker in the summer

Lautaro Martinez was the subject of interest from Tottenham and Arsenal in the last transfer window.

The Gunners wanted a new striker after watching their current options struggle at the end of last season.

They were keen to ensure that they didn’t go into this campaign short of options and they looked for a number of players in the Serie A market.

They wanted to sign Manuel Locatelli, but the Euro 2020 winner joined Juventus instead.

They brought back Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid on a permanent deal as an alternative to Locatelli.

However, Locatelli wasn’t the only Serie A player that they targeted as they also wanted to add Lautaro Martinez to their squad.

The Argentinian is one of the best strikers in Italy and he helped Inter Milan to win Serie A last season.

Arsenal felt he could help them solve their goal-scoring problems, but they couldn’t get the deal done.

They appeared serious on paper, but it has now been revealed that they didn’t make the best bid for him.

Gazzetta dello Sport via Transfermarketweb reports that Tottenham and Atletico Madrid were prepared to pay 90million euros to sign him, but Arsenal’s offer was nowhere near that figure.