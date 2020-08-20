Report – Tottenham planning an audacious raid on Arsenal

Tottenham and Arsenal have one of fiercest rivalries in world football both on and off the field of play.

When these two teams clash, the players and fans know that so much is at stake and each side does their best to win.

Off-field, there is rarely a time when a player has swapped the colours of one of them for the other, but that might change soon.

Sol Campbell was the most high-profile player to swap between the clubs and history might be about to repeat itself.

Mail Online claims that Tottenham is eyeing an audacious move for Arsenal’s Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

The Englishman has been informed by Arsenal that he will be sold if a team makes a good offer for him.

The report claims that the Gunners have set 20 million as their asking price for the academy product.

Tottenham sees him as the perfect right-back for them as they continue to struggle to get a performance from Serge Aurier.

Jose Mourinho used the Ivorian for much of last season because he had no choice, but he will look to get a more capable player for that position this summer, and that player might be Maitland-Niles.

Personally, I just can’t see this happening, I cannot imagine Maitland-Niles wanting to join that lot, however, if he feels hurt and rejected by Arsenal who knows what could happen.