Tottenham prepared to battle Arsenal for relegated midfielder

Tottenham Hotspur has reportedly joined the pursuit of James Maddison this summer and is set to compete with Arsenal for his signature.

Maddison, the highly sought-after midfielder, is unlikely to remain at Leicester City, who will be playing in the Championship next season.

Arsenal has been interested in signing Maddison since Mikel Arteta took charge, and they now have an opportunity to secure his services at a potentially reduced fee.

However, according to Football Insider, Tottenham has also entered the race to acquire the midfielder and is confident of securing his transfer, despite currently not having a manager in place.

While Arsenal is expected to prioritise moves for players like Declan Rice or Moises Caicedo before considering other targets, this window of opportunity could allow Tottenham to make a decisive move for Maddison.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Maddison is a top midfielder, but we do not currently lack creative players in the middle. We need a midfielder that is more defensive-minded, like Rice or Caicedo.

After landing either of them, we could move for a player like Maddison, but Fabio Vieira could also step up and do what the Englishman can do for us.

