Tottenham preparing to challenge Arsenal for Turkey Euro 2020 player

Tottenham has become interested in Arsenal target, Mert Muldur after he played for Turkey at Euro 2020.

The Sassuolo full-back is one of the exciting Turkish talents playing around Europe and he could get a move to a top club this summer.

The 22-year-old played two matches for Turkey at the Euros and Arsenal has been watching him before the competition started.

They consider him one of the qualified targets to replace Hector Bellerin who looks to be on his way out of the Emirates.

However, they would face competition from Tottenham for his signature now with the Daily Mail claiming that the Lilywhites are also keen to sign him.

The report says Fabio Paratici, who is their latest director of football, knows the right-back well during his time at the helm at Juventus.

He now wants to take him to the Tottenham Stadium this summer.

Arsenal has Calum Chambers and Cedric Soares as two other right-backs who can play when they sell Bellerin.

However, it looks very likely that they would replace the Spaniard with another full-back and that could be Muldur.

At his age, he could serve Arsenal for several years if he can develop well and meet his huge potential at the Emirates.