Tottenham rank higher than Arsenal in the 2023 club rich list

Tottenham and Chelsea have surpassed Arsenal in the ranking of the most valuable clubs in the world.

Despite Arsenal’s strong performance in the Premier League this season and the notable improvements made under manager Mikel Arteta, they have not secured the top position among London clubs in terms of valuation.

According to the latest Forbes statistics, Real Madrid holds the title of the most valuable club globally, while several Premier League teams dominate the top ten.

Arsenal is ranked 10th with a valuation of £1.8 billion, trailing behind Chelsea, who sit in eighth place with a valuation of £2.5 billion, and Tottenham, who claim the ninth spot with a valuation of £2.2 billion.

Although Arsenal continues to progress and strengthen their squad under Arteta’s leadership, they will need to further enhance their financial value to compete with their London rivals on that front.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is understandable that these London sides outranked us, considering we have been poor over the last few seasons.

However, the new Arsenal team will break new ground and we expect to become the leading side in the city soon.

