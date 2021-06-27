Tottenham ready to battle Arsenal for coveted midfielder

Tottenham Hotspur are claimed to be eyeing a deal to sign Houssem Aouar from Lyon, a player who has been on Arsenal’s radar for at least 12 months.

The Gunners were strongly linked with a deal to sign the French international last summer, before they opted to splash out on Thomas Partey instead, but we remain keen on his signature.

The Mirror now claims that noisy neighbors Tottenham are ready to try their hand at landing Aouar, and we could well go head-to-head in search of his signature.

It shouldn’t be a shock to hear of Spurs interest in the midfielder, given Fabio Parartici’s key role in transfers whilst with Juventus, and with the Old Lady having been strongly linked with his signature last summer also.

Juve’s finances have been a little stringent in recent windows, with many of their signings having been on a loan with an obligation/option to buy, which may well have hampered his efforts to sign him with his previous club.

The same report also adds that Lyon are ‘ready to cash in’ on the 22 year-old, with two years remaining on his current deal, and with the French giants keen to bolster their finances after the struggles that came with the recent pandemic.

Are Arsenal still a more attractive prospect to players despite not earning European football for the upcoming campaign? Can Spurs even afford Aouar considering they don’t seem to be able to afford to pay any of their managerial targets?

