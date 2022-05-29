Tottenham ready to rival Arsenal in bid to land London-born defender

Tottenham are ready to make their move to try to sign Djed Spence from Middlesbrough, but Arsenal are believed to be keen also.

The right-back enjoyed a thoroughly impressive campaign on loan with Nottingham Forest, helping them to reach today’s playoff final, as well as helping his side to impressive cup wins over Huddersfield, Arsenal and Leicester, getting his name on the scoresheet against the latter.

While his performances certainly haven’t gone unnoticed given that a number of clubs are now believed to have taken an interest in his signature, it has been mooted that his most likely destination could be a permanent move to Forest IF they were to seal promotion via winning today’s clash with Huddersfield, with the game at 1-0 at the time of writing.

It remains to be seen whether the interest from Spurs or Arsenal will be more attractive to him, although it could well depend on if they can guarantee him first-team football. The Sun appear to claim that our noisy neighbours are willing to replace their current first-choice RB Emerson with Djed, which may answer that question for him, and we could well fall behind in the race for his signature with us unlikely to drop Takehiro Tomiyasu from our squad.

Should we pull out all the stops to try and land the 21 year-old?

Patrick

