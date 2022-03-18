Tottenham remains determined to beat Arsenal to Serie A ace

Arsenal will have to see off competition from Tottenham to sign Lautaro Martinez in the summer.

The Argentinian is on the shopping list of both London clubs and that has been the case since last summer.

Arsenal had him as Plan B should they fail to sign Dusan Vlahovic, but he also refused to leave Inter Milan.

The Italians are bracing themselves for clubs to return for him at the end of this season.

The Sun claims Tottenham remains keen to sign him and will attempt to add him to their squad in the summer again.

That means Arsenal will face an off-field north London derby for the Argentinian who could cost more than £70million.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need a striker like Martinez, who has won a league title and has played in the Champions League.

The forward has a fine stat in local and international competitions, but he might be too expensive to sign considering how much Inter received for his strike partner, Romelu Lukaku.

We expect Arsenal to spend good money on a new front-man in the summer and Martinez will be worth signing.

But it could mean we will not have the funds to sign another forward.

