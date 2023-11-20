Tottenham reportedly drop out of race for top Arsenal target

Tottenham switch their focus from one Arsenal target to the other. However, it is a positive development for Mikel Arteta.

It is no secret that the Gunners need to buy a lethal striker in order to be well equipped to compete for the Premier League in the second half of the season. According to the growing consensus, this striker is Brentford’s Ivan Toney.

Spurs, like the Gunners, were reportedly interested in signing Toney in the winter.

Spurs are in need of a significant attacking signing after losing Harry Kane and failing to find a like-for-like replacement. They were prepared to compete with Arsenal for Ivan Toney. But according to Football Transfers, Arsenal need not worry about the North London rivals as they write: “Tottenham drop Toney interest in order to launch Raphinha bid.”

Barcelona are still open to selling Raphinha next summer Arsenal had previous interest the Brazil forward.

Apparently, Arsenal’s North London rivals were put off by Toney’s high asking price (£100 million) and are content with what Brennan Johnson and Richarlison offer in attack, of which they believe Raphinha, who is on the market for around €70 million, with Barcelona reportedly willing to do business (the Spanish side could also agree to a swap deal between him and Cristian Romero), could be a good buy.

It is worth noting that Arsenal has always been an admirer of Raphinha; it is not likely they are still desperate to get him, but in this situation, Spurs bowing out of the fight for Toney benefits the Gunners because they have one less team to compete with for the in-demand Englishman. Now the player just needs to tell Brentford he wants to go.

