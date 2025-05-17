Tottenham seem to have overtaken Arsenal in the race for free agent

Jonathan David is currently regarded as one of the most promising strikers available on the market, and his impending free agent status at the end of the season has naturally attracted the attention of several top European clubs. The Canadian international has enjoyed an excellent spell with Lille, where he has consistently found the back of the net. However, despite his impressive form, he is set to leave the French side without a transfer fee once the current campaign concludes.

Among the clubs reportedly interested in his services is Arsenal. The Gunners are expected to strengthen their attacking department this summer, with a new striker viewed as a top priority. While a number of high-profile names have been linked with a move to the Emirates, the club has not yet made their final choice known to the public.

Arsenal Monitoring Multiple Targets

David’s availability on a free transfer could prove to be a major advantage in a transfer market where top strikers often command significant fees. Arsenal are also keeping tabs on other attacking options, including Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres. The interest in multiple forwards suggests that the club may be open to signing more than one player in that position, particularly if one of them can be secured without a transfer fee.

Despite David’s strong credentials, there is no clear indication that he is at the top of Arsenal’s wishlist. His representatives have reportedly been in contact with various clubs, exploring the best possible destination for the striker ahead of the summer window.

Rivals Advance in the Race

According to L’Équipe, both Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur have shown more concrete interest in securing the Canadian’s signature. The report claims that discussions have already taken place between the player’s entourage and representatives from both Premier League clubs, indicating a greater level of intent than has been shown by Arsenal thus far.

David is a talented and reliable forward who could bring additional firepower to the Gunners’ squad. However, unless Arsenal decide to act quickly, they risk losing out on a player who has proven his ability in one of Europe’s top leagues.

