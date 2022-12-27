Tottenham serious challengers to Arsenal for signature of French midfielder

Arsenal and Tottenham are battling for the signature of Adrien Rabiot, and either could land the Frenchman in the January transfer window.

Rabiot is having a fine season, and it could be his last at Juventus as he has not signed an extension to his current agreement with just six months left.

Several clubs want to add him to their squad when he becomes a free agent, however, the midfielder is now being targeted for a January move, and Juve is open to cashing in on him for the right price instead of losing him for nothing.

Mikel Arteta wanted a new midfielder in the summer and didn’t get one, so he is now hoping to add Rabiot to his squad.

However, a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Tottenham is just as keen to add him to their squad as Arsenal is.

Both north London sides will now hope they can beat the other to land him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rabiot has been in fine form this season, making him one of the finest players in his position on the continent.

He is very experienced, which will be a plus to our dressing room if we add him to the group for the second half of the season.