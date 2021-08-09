Tottenham set to beat Arsenal to signature of top Serie A striker

Tottenham looks like they may have beaten Arsenal to the signature of Lautaro Martinez in this transfer window.

The Argentinian striker has emerged as a target for the Gunners this summer after helping Inter to win Serie A last season.

Arsenal has struggled for goals with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang still looking off form.

The Gunners haven’t scored that many goals in pre-season as they head towards their first league game of the season against Brentford.

Martinez has shown his class for Inter since he has been with them and contributed greatly as they won the league last season.

Arsenal offered €60m for his signature, according to Todofichajes, but the Gunners’ offer fell short of what Inter wanted.

The report claims Tottenham has now offered €70M for his signature and that could be enough to sign him.

Spurs could still sell Harry Kane in this transfer window and they believe Martinez has the goals to replace him.

The report says if Kane doesn’t leave, he would become a strike partner of the England captain.

After firing blanks in their match against Tottenham, Arsenal would be keen to get a new striker into their squad as soon as possible.