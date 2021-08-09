Tottenham set to beat Arsenal to signature of top Serie A striker

Tottenham looks like they may have beaten Arsenal to the signature of Lautaro Martinez in this transfer window.
The Argentinian striker has emerged as a target for the Gunners this summer after helping Inter to win Serie A last season.
Arsenal has struggled for goals with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang still looking off form.
The Gunners haven’t scored that many goals in pre-season as they head towards their first league game of the season against Brentford.
Martinez has shown his class for Inter since he has been with them and contributed greatly as they won the league last season.
Arsenal offered €60m for his signature, according to Todofichajes, but the Gunners’ offer fell short of what Inter wanted.
The report claims Tottenham has now offered €70M for his signature and that could be enough to sign him.
Spurs could still sell Harry Kane in this transfer window and they believe Martinez has the goals to replace him.
The report says if Kane doesn’t leave, he would become a strike partner of the England captain.
After firing blanks in their match against Tottenham, Arsenal would be keen to get a new striker into their squad as soon as possible.
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
Do you never realise MARTIN that there is no way on Earth our club, owned by Scrooge Kroenke, is ever going to even be remotely interested, let alone buy even a tiny percent of your regular rumoured buys?
Why don’t you cease this nonsense – which we all know is merely a poor excuse for another nothing article about nothing – and concentrate on real stories and solid likelihoods?
NO SERIOUS MINDED GOONER CAN BELIEVE WE ARE GOING TO BID THE LUDICROUS SUM YOU CLAIM. AT LEAST NOT WHILE THE PRESENT SCUMBAG OWNER OWNS US. I fully accept the naive ones on here will be wetting their pants after reading this but not the ones who THINK PROPERLY.
And, as we all know, those naive ones are the ones you hope to “excite” with this non story. Sigh!
Ps your rumours are always “according to some unknown and ludicrous publication” that no thinking Gooner takes seriously”.
If Ornstein says something then that is fair enough, but when a nothing publication writes nonsense you jump on it as if God Almighty has said its true.
It is not! And you know it, so stop fooling our fans, PLEASE!
With you on this 🥂
Sigh…. Jon, can you please get off your high horse….
In fact this rumour was STARTED by David Ornstein….
He tweeted: “In speaking with Inter Milan about Bellerin, Arsenal enquired on Lautaro Martinez. 23yo striker (contract 2023) is for sale & #AFC thought to have mentioned Lacazette, but #Inter need cash + hope it helps them keep Chelsea target Lukaku
@TheAthleticUK”
https://twitter.com/David_Ornstein/status/1421366288866320385
Do I hear one of your heartfelt apologies coming on?????
Apparently they had a bid accepted by inter but martinez wants stay at the club. Good decision, I mean why would he want to join the spuds!😝
Regard ourselves, I’m starting to feel we may need a striker and I’m intrigued by Dusan Vlahovic who, standing at 6″3 is a good in the air and scored 21 goals last season in serie a, which is a good return in a league known for being difficult to score prolifically in. Now fiorentina want lucas torreira, so maybe we could offer 30m plus him to them.
Not sure if Arsenal need Martinez but they do need a fox in the box kind of player with someone who is always around to supply a killer pass!
Our strikers are never around or in the box when a pass comes. When they are, they fluff it. We need better striking options. If we can’t afford £60-£70m on a decent striker I guess we’re screwed for this season. Unless Martinelli can step up? But then, MA needs to give him some game time. Will that happen? God only knows.
If anything is to go by based on last season and pre-season is that Arsenal need a striker but Martinez for that price and also lukaku going seems to far reach out of reach. We are going to struggle seriously this season without having a strike to bail us out of no where, unless we have the likes of Saka and pepe adding 15 plus goals this season