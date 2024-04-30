Tottenham star admits Arsenal now have the mentality to be successful

Dejan Kulusevski says Arsenal are more “mature” than Spurs

The win against Tottenham on the weekend was a massive win in our season, not only for the title hopes but the sheer fact it’s our biggest rivals. It would have also been a massive blow for Tottenham, who in the dying parts of the game, looked to be coming back. Spurs have become a much better team this season under new manager Ange Postecoglu, but they still lack the level of quality that we see in this Arsenal squad.

Spurs player Dejan Kulusevski was very honest after the big clash, obviously disappointed with this loss but had this to say in the Guardian: “They are much more disciplined and a little bit more mature,” Kulusevski said. “That is where we are lacking at the moment. What do I mean by that? They score on corners. We concede. It is quite easy. It is being strong in difficult moments like a set piece.”

“It [mentality] is all in life,” Kulusevski said. “That is the only thing that matters – the head. You can be how good you want in football but you’ve got to be strong in every situation. Arsenal have obviously done that in the last period. They fight to win the league. We still have to do that. We are improving in other areas. We still lack a little bit in that part.

“I don’t think it is about ambition. Everybody wants to win but then you have to sacrifice a lot for that. It is a lot. But talking about mentality, do you think it is easy to be down 3-0 at half-time and then go out and play 3-2 against the ones that are first [in the league]? That is also mentality. The second half was unbelievable. We are showing it … it is just that you have to show it for 90 minutes. If not it is difficult. We are showing it in bits but we have to do it much more consistently.”

And that’s just it, we’ve managed to come so far after struggling for so long. The club chose to believe in Mikel Arteta and the project he wanted to build and has let it ride out. A lot of Arsenal fans wanted Arteta’s head 2 seasons ago and if were up to them he would have got the sack, but the fact the club has showed belief in Arteta, makes me think that trickle down to the players and the whole club.

We’re not exactly were we want to be, but we’ve come far from where we were and with more time, I think we start to really dominant football again.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae