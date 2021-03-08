Tottenham star already expressing confidence ahead of North London derby

Gareth Bale says Tottenham will be ready to face Arsenal next in the Premier League.

The Real Madrid loanee has hit top form at the right time this season, with him now one of their most reliable players after scoring twice against Crystal Palace.

Their next Premier League game will be against Arsenal and the Gunners are struggling to end this campaign ahead of their bitter rivals once again.

Mikel Arteta’s side dropped points in their game against Burnley at the weekend in a 1-1 draw.

It is a game that they should have won considering that they are only clinging on to a small hope of making the top four.

Tottenham beat them 2-0 in the reverse fixture last year and Bale certainly wasn’t in the sort of form then that he is now.

The Real Madrid loanee is now confident that his team will be ready to face Arsenal after their Europa League game on Thursday.

‘Going into next week’s game we have confidence behind us now but we know it’s going to be difficult,’ Bale said via Mail Sport.

‘Obviously a midweek game (against Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League) before that but we’ll recover and go again.’

Spurs should be confident after racking up three wins on the bounce in the league but they want to be careful with that confidence, the North London derby has a habit of biting you on the butt when you least expect it.

Let them do all the talking before the game and hopefully, Arteta’s boys will do their talking where it actually counts, on the pitch.