Tottenham star declares it’s “very important” to finish the season strongly – Can they do Arsenal a favour?

Ideally, Arsenal would never anticipate Tottenham Hotspurs coming to their aid. However, they are currently in a unique position where Spurs, along with Fulham and West Ham, could potentially help them secure the league title.

Arsenal’s path to becoming league champions hinges on their ability to secure victories in their last two matches against Manchester United and Everton. However, for Arsenal to win the league, Manchester City would need to drop points in their last three games against Fulham, Spurs, and West Ham.

The Spurs vs. Manchester City fixture in City’s last three games of the season is one major fixture in the title race. Our North London rivals have consistently outperformed the Manchester Blues in Premier League matches at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium — they have a perfect record in their new stadium. We can only hope that this trend will continue. But will it really? That’s the question, given the Ange Postecoglou-led team’s recent form of four consecutive losses.

Interestingly, Gooner can have high expectations for Spurs in their upcoming match, given that their star forward Heung Min Son has given indications that they might step up and deliver. The South Korean forward has expressed their enthusiasm to finish the season on a high, stating, “We have three games to go, and we’ll see. Very important to finish strongly. The last three games we will train hard for.

“Everyone has to look at themselves personally, go back to training, and give their best in the last three games for the fans and for the club. For everyone working for the club, we have to finish stronger. It’s very important.”

It doesn’t really matter to the Gooners how Spurs end their season, but can they at least manage to avoid a defeat against Manchester City at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium? If they are unable to beat the defending champs, perhaps they will at least secure a draw.

