Tottenham star gives high praise to Arsenal defender

It is not aften that you hear of Tottenham players praising anyone from Arsenal, not in the hearing of their fans anyway.

But international breaks are different as they are actually talking about their fellow countrymen, and this is what happened yesterday, and if the praise comes from a highly experienced and respected member of the squad it is definitely worth mentioning.

Hugo Lloris is the 35 year-old keeper with over 300 games for Tottenham under his belt, and has represented his country 136 times so far, while William Saliba has only just been called up and is hoping to make his senior debut in tonight’s friendly against the Cote D’Ivoire, but the youngster seems to have made a great impression on his senior team-mate: “What he’s doing at a club like Marseille at 21 years of age, that’s impressive.” Lloris told RMC Sport.

“He’s got this calm strength about him. We feel him ready and serene. He’s got the assets to go up another level in his career. “If the chance presents itself, there’s nothing better for him to play his first game for France at the Vélodrome (Marseille’s home ground).”

Well, that certainly shows how highly Saliba is regarded in his native country. It definitely sounds like Arteta should do his utmost to get him to return to us next season…