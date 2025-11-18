Tottenham suffers fresh injury blow ahead of Arsenal game

Tottenham have suffered a setback ahead of their upcoming match against Arsenal, as Pape Sarr appears to have picked up an injury. The midfielder had joined the Senegal national team during the international break, with their first fixture against Brazil taking place at the Emirates. Senegal lost the match, but in addition to the defeat, Sarr sustained an injury that now rules him out of their next international game.

Sarr has been an important figure for Tottenham since his arrival, providing stability and quality in midfield, and he will be keen to maintain his influence at club level. However, according to Football London, the midfielder has been sent back to London and will not feature in Senegal’s next match. The national team’s coach confirmed that Sarr remained behind as the rest of the squad travelled to face Kenya in another friendly fixture.

Implications for Tottenham

This news represents a blow for Tottenham, who will be hoping to have all key players available as they prepare to face Arsenal this weekend. Sarr’s absence reduces the options available to their manager in midfield and could impact the team’s balance and tactical flexibility. For a fixture of this magnitude, missing a player of his quality is not ideal, particularly as both sides will be seeking to assert dominance early in the season.

Arsenal Remain Focused

Despite this setback for their opponents, Arsenal will be aware that Tottenham’s squad is still strong and that the absence of a single player does not materially weaken the Lilywhites. The Gunners will continue to focus on their own preparation, aiming to implement their tactics effectively and maintain the momentum they have built in recent matches. While Sarr’s unavailability may be noted, Arsenal’s priority will remain on executing their game plan, controlling the midfield, and capitalising on any opportunities presented during the North London derby.

Overall, Tottenham will need to adjust to Sarr’s absence, but Arsenal’s approach will likely remain unchanged, concentrating on maintaining defensive solidity and exploiting chances to secure a positive result at the Emirates.

