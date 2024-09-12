Tottenham suffers injury blow days before North London derby

Tottenham may have been celebrating the news of Martin Odegaard’s injury, which means Arsenal has lost two key midfielders ahead of their clash this weekend.

The Norwegian’s injury means both he and Declan Rice will miss the game, with Rice already suspended.

However, the Lilywhites have their own injury concern to deal with. According to a report in the Daily Mail, Yves Bissouma suffered an injury during the international break.

The Malian midfielder, one of several Premier League players on international duty, reportedly picked up a knock in Mali’s win over Eswatini.

Bissouma has been one of Tottenham’s most important players this season and a key contributor to their team, so he is expected to start if fit.

However, the report suggests he could miss the match, depending on the severity of the injury, which presents a new concern for Tottenham.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Spurs may have their fitness problem, but the smart thing for us to do is to focus on our preparations for the game.

No matter who they field, they will be eager to get all three points against us, so we need to be sure that we are ready to win the match regardless of the conditions.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…