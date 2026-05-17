Tottenham takes step to beat Arsenal to La Liga star

Tottenham Hotspur remain focused on securing their Premier League status, but the club are also continuing preparations for next season with potential transfer targets already being considered.

Despite enduring a disappointing campaign, Tottenham still regard themselves as one of the country’s leading clubs and are expected to strengthen their squad if they avoid relegation from the top flight.

The North London side already possesses several talented players, but they are reportedly planning further additions during the summer transfer window, including a possible move for Eduardo Camavinga.

Tottenham join race for Camavinga

According to Fichajes, Tottenham are the latest club to add Camavinga to their shortlist as the midfielder prepares to leave Real Madrid at the end of the season.

The report claims that Tottenham have already made contact with the player’s entourage as they attempt to position themselves strongly in the race for his signature.

Camavinga was recently left out of the France squad for the 2026 World Cup, and the midfielder is now believed to feel that a change of environment could help him regain prominence at club and international level.

A move to the Premier League is considered a realistic possibility, particularly given the long-standing interest from Arsenal.

Arsenal remain strong contenders

Arsenal have reportedly admired Camavinga for an extended period and could still become serious contenders for his signature if he becomes available during the summer.

While Tottenham’s interest may complicate matters, Arsenal’s recent success and upward trajectory could provide them with an advantage in any potential negotiations.

The Gunners are currently competing for major honours domestically and in Europe, making them an attractive destination for elite players seeking stability and ambition at the highest level.

Tottenham’s hopes may therefore depend not only on remaining in the Premier League, but also on convincing Camavinga that their long-term project is capable of matching interest from more established contenders.

The midfielder’s future is expected to become one of the major transfer stories of the summer window.

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