Tottenham thinks they are leading Arsenal in the race for Eze

Eberechi Eze is a player almost certain to change clubs in the Premier League this summer, and Arsenal wants him.
The midfielder was on the Gunners’ books when he started playing football, but they released him after five years.
He went on to train with several academies before finding his feet at QPR and now plays for Crystal Palace.
Eze is one of the most improved players in England over the last few seasons, and Palace knows they are facing a tough fight to keep him.
The top Premier League clubs want Eze, and Arsenal is facing direct competition from rivals Tottenham for his signature.
Both clubs believe he will do a good job in their team, and The Times reveals Spurs are increasingly confident that they are leading the race.
Arsenal has several midfield talents now, and Eze will struggle to get game time, which might not be the case at Spurs.
The Lilywhites are expected to step up their interest in his signature after the Euros and are confident they will win the race.
Eze is a very exciting and creative player who will offer us something different, but we seem well covered in midfield for now.
I don’t think we are in for him as it will be very difficult to fit him in the present team. As it’s the so called ‘PSR transfer deadline day’ today, will anyone be making big money moves today? With Liverpool having turned down the offer of Gordon from Newcastle to them, it’s rumoured Isak might have to be sacrificed for them to comply with PSR. Today could be a very interesting day.