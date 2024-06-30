Tottenham thinks they are leading Arsenal in the race for Eze

The midfielder was on the Gunners’ books when he started playing football, but they released him after five years.

He went on to train with several academies before finding his feet at QPR and now plays for Crystal Palace.

Eze is one of the most improved players in England over the last few seasons, and Palace knows they are facing a tough fight to keep him.

The top Premier League clubs want Eze, and Arsenal is facing direct competition from rivals Tottenham for his signature.

Both clubs believe he will do a good job in their team, and The Times reveals Spurs are increasingly confident that they are leading the race.

Arsenal has several midfield talents now, and Eze will struggle to get game time, which might not be the case at Spurs.

The Lilywhites are expected to step up their interest in his signature after the Euros and are confident they will win the race.