Tottenham to outrank Arsenal in UEFA for the first time since Premier League inception

Tottenham is finally set to outrank Arsenal in UEFA rankings because of their passage into the group stages of the Europa Conference League.

That competition is new and Tottenham are favourites to become its first winner.

While some have mocked them for playing in a competition designed for smaller clubs around Europe to participate in, it has given them an advantage over Arsenal.

For years, the Gunners dominated Spurs and finished above them on the Premier League table.

Arsenal consistently finished inside the top four until 2018 but they have been going downhill since that time.

While Spurs try to win the Conference League, the Gunners are at home because they failed to qualify for any European competition.

Sun Sports reveals that this would see Tottenham outrank their neighbours this season for the first time.

The report says reaching the group stages of the Conference League has given Tottenham 80.5 points, half a point more than Arsenal and that gap will widen as the campaign progresses.

Arsenal will hope to secure a return to European football at the end of this season and finishing above their rivals will be a welcome bonus.