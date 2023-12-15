Tottenham urged to beat Arsenal to coveted striker

Teddy Sheringham has advocated for Tottenham to outmanoeuvre Arsenal in the pursuit of Ivan Toney’s signature. While Arsenal is currently seen as the frontrunner to secure the striker, Toney has shown interest in working with Arsenal’s manager, Mikel Arteta. However, no final decision has been made as Toney prepares to return from a prolonged ban.

Toney has established himself as one of the standout strikers in the Premier League since Brentford’s promotion to the top flight. His goal-scoring prowess makes him a coveted asset, and both Arsenal and Tottenham are reportedly considering making a move for him in the upcoming transfer window.

Arsenal, in particular, has been identified as a potential destination for Toney, with fans and pundits believing he could address the team’s goal-scoring needs. Despite this, Tottenham, having sold Harry Kane in the previous summer, also requires a quality striker. Teddy Sheringham has urged Tottenham to compete with Arsenal for Toney’s signing, recognising the importance of securing a potent frontman for the team.

He said, as quoted by The Sun:

“Everyone is talking about Arsenal getting Ivan Toney in January.

“He seems to be the only player in the centre-forward position that might be available in the next window. I would love to see Tottenham nick him off of Brentford and get there before Arsenal do.

“Toney has got something about him. He carries himself well and can take on the mantle of being the main man at a club.

“Everyone is suggesting that he could be the icing on the cake for Arsenal, but I think he could be a big, big player for Tottenham now.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Toney will improve our attacking options, but Spurs could also be an attractive project for him.

They have a likeable manager just like us and we expect them to continue building on their early form under him.

But we cannot allow them to beat us to sign Toney unless we have other targets in mind.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…