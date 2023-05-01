Tottenham urged to hijack Arsenal move for Premier League star

Tottenham has been urged to hijack Arsenal’s transfer for Declan Rice as the midfielder nears a move from West Ham.

Rice has been one of the key players for the Hammers for several seasons and they want him to remain with them beyond this campaign.

However, he seems keen on playing in the Champions League and has not signed a contract extension.

This gives Arsenal a chance to add him to their squad, but the Gunners are not alone in their bid to add him to their group.

Several top Premier League sides also want to make him their player and Jamie Redknapp has advised Spurs to also move for him.

He says via Football London:

“In the summer, whatever they do, Spurs fans want to see them surely – as an example, Declan Rice is available.

“Now, Arsenal are in the mix – why can’t Spurs be in the mix? That’s the sort of level of player they need to be trying to acquire. That’s what they should be doing right now but I just don’t think that’ll happen.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice is one of the finest midfielders around and can deliver for any club in the country or Europe.

He is a player our midfield needs and seems keen to join us, but we cannot be complacent and think he will not join another suitor.

The season will end in two months, and we should prepare to complete the transfer quickly.

