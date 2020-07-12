Tottenham v Arsenal Confirmed Team News & Predicted Line-up for Derby clash

Arsenal will be pleased not to have any new injuries worries ahead of today’s North London Derby, but will be without the suspended Eddie Nketiah.

The 21 year-old got himself sent-off for a late tackle on Leicester City defender James Justin in midweek, with their appeal against the decision rejected despite some questionable calls by VAR of late.

Our side also go into the crunch encounter without Calum Chambers, Pablo Mari and Gabriel Martinelli, all of which are not expected to return before the new season.

We are also without Bernd Leno who is weeks away from being fit, but contrary to previous reports, he could well return just before the campaign comes to an end, while Mesut Ozil remains a doubt with back issues.

Matteo Guendouzi may well be available, but Mikel Arteta has exiled him to train alone after his continued disobedience, and looks unlikely to feature.

Spurs on the other hand will be without Dele Alli and Eric Dier.

Predicted XI:

Martinez

Holding Luiz Kolasinac

Bellerin Xhaka Willock Tierney

Aubameyang Lacazette Saka

Shkodran Mustafi has featured heavily since the restart, starting every single fixture, and is long overdue a rest, which could well see Holding and Kola given the nod in the back three.

Both Saka and Aubameyang usually favour the left-hand side of the attack, but I believe they will shuffle around for this fixture, although it wouldn’t be a shock to see Nicolas Pepe back in the starting XI since he had his baby last weekend.

Is Aubameyang more likely to play on the right or would Saka with this personnel? Who would you change from the team?

Patrick