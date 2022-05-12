Arsenal could be without up to four key players for their all-important clash with Tottenham Hotspur this evening, although the boss couldn’t confirm if Bukayo Saka or Ben White would miss out.

Manager Mikel Arteta gave a full injury update of his options ahead of the encounter, naming both Tierney and Thomas Partey as two who were definitely not going to feature, before admitting that he was uncertain on the condition of both Ben White and Bukayo Saka ahead of the big occasion.

The young winger has been playing through the pain in recent weeks after picking up a knock against Chelsea, but has continued to perform regardless. White has missed our two most recent outings with a hamstring injury however, but is claimed to be close to making his return.

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Ramsdale

Tomiyasu Holding Gabriel Cedric

Odegaard Elneny Xhaka

Saka Nketiah Martinelli

While some have speculated that we could line up with a back five as we have done against Chelsea’s use of the same system previously, Arteta’s claim that we will be looking to play our game tells me we will not be making special allowances this evening.

This team has showed in recent weeks that they are more than capable of winning big games, there is no reason why today should be any different, even if we are forced to make a couple of personnel changes. Our team has the mentality to step up to these occasions, and I would be shocked if we failed to turn up today.

Do you think we would manage even if both Saka and White was to miss out?

Patrick