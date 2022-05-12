Arsenal could be without up to four key players for their all-important clash with Tottenham Hotspur this evening, although the boss couldn’t confirm if Bukayo Saka or Ben White would miss out.
Manager Mikel Arteta gave a full injury update of his options ahead of the encounter, naming both Tierney and Thomas Partey as two who were definitely not going to feature, before admitting that he was uncertain on the condition of both Ben White and Bukayo Saka ahead of the big occasion.
The young winger has been playing through the pain in recent weeks after picking up a knock against Chelsea, but has continued to perform regardless. White has missed our two most recent outings with a hamstring injury however, but is claimed to be close to making his return.
Predicted Arsenal XI:
Ramsdale
Tomiyasu Holding Gabriel Cedric
Odegaard Elneny Xhaka
Saka Nketiah Martinelli
While some have speculated that we could line up with a back five as we have done against Chelsea’s use of the same system previously, Arteta’s claim that we will be looking to play our game tells me we will not be making special allowances this evening.
This team has showed in recent weeks that they are more than capable of winning big games, there is no reason why today should be any different, even if we are forced to make a couple of personnel changes. Our team has the mentality to step up to these occasions, and I would be shocked if we failed to turn up today.
Do you think we would manage even if both Saka and White was to miss out?
Patrick
Cedric @ RB and no Saka would weaken us massively. Holding has done okay and sometimes even better than White so no biggy there. I’m just hoping Xhaka can keep a level head and Elneny can continue to perform like he has recently. This team can do it as long as it believes and our supporters get behind them! COYG!!
Holdings been solid so I would keep him in if white is not 100%
Main worry is spuds attacking power ,if we can keep them quite then maybe we can nick a draw which is good enough ,at the end of the day they need the 3 points so we just need to start calm and frustrate them .
True, Dan kit. Need to keep Son quiet for sure. Tomi is going to earn his money tonight then!
Start Laca, we need experience in this game and someone to bully the spurs defense.
Nketiah can do the job better
Evening Mr Dk
Agree on what you have said
We just can’t allow them to get behind us.
If we can keep it tight at the back and don’t allow them space they will run out of ideas
They are super on the break but when they have to push they are clueless
Our front line should hit them on the break and punish them
We need to be clinical in front of goal and take our chance
We will then see the life drain out of them
A point at the least and 3 points if we are good in front of goal
1-3 to the arsenal tonight
This is where our boys become men tonight
Prediction 4-2-3-1
Ramsdale
Tomi Holding Gabriel Cedric (Prefer Tavares)
Elneny Xhaka
Saka (ESR if Saka out )Ødegaard Martinelli
Nketiah
Tavares is terrible at defending, Declan. Problem is, we don’t have anyone else but Cedric as a natural defender.
I disagree and think he he is rather good.
Agree Declan
Think we are the only 2 on JA that actually rate him 😂
I think Tavares is a very good player that has had his confidence shattered.
Yes Dan, unfortunately you make one poor back pass and that’s it, your crap and need selling 😂
Saka is out injured, no?
He wasn’t spotted in training, so who knows! Should he make it, he’ll probably end up injured though with that dirty sod Hojbjerg (as well as others) hacking him down at every opportunity! I also read online their fans will chant about his penalty miss… ☹
It will be a pulsating two halves, but I hope we kill the game first half…….early goal.
We must not concede when we haven’t scored.
Tottenham is not as strong as the European champions and went to the Bridge and left triumphantly.
This game is Similar to Chelsea as not a pundit gave us any chance
If we fix Tavares’ incomplete back-passing errors, Xhaka quick anger and cards and Saka’s indifference to attacking force, these players remain real positive marvels to Arsenal’s winning streak and sure will secure massive away 1-3 victory over Tottenham.
Come on Arsenal don’t ruin my day
Just gone and got the cider in Kev
It would Be nice having-a hangover tomorrow knowing we have all be secured 4th place else it’s going to make my day a lot longer 😂
Haha I need a stiff drink Dan and I don’t drink 😂 well it’s not that often we get to celebrate who would begrudge us one little celebration tonight? 😝
Put either elneny or xhaka on Kane stalking him around,he shouldn’t be allowed to receive the ball and turn,and you have 80% neutralized spurs attack.Kane is literally the key to their attacks, afford him time and space when he drops deep and it’s a certain loss
It is a London Derby and it will be fiesty. The pressure isxall on Spuds and we are not that great at attacking but with them going at it hammer and tongues, it could well set it up for our attack to break and score. Martinelli, Nketiah and either Saka or ESR could cause some real damage with space behind. I personally would put Pepe as striker and tell him to sit on the last man if Saka out.
Exactly Reggie.
We will sit back, leave their forwards not a inch of space in our défense and hammer them in the counter.
I’m optimistic we get the 3 points tonight
I believe that sitting back would be a big mistake.as the saying goes,the best form of defense is attack.
There’s always a risk but we’ve proved this season we were able to hang on tight to a result and I don’t think Spurs are good in tight spaces.
If we attack and leave too much space for Son to run we’re in big trouble
True you can’t give Son any space or he’ll punish you.
Saka and White are fit and in the squad (thanks, Charles Watts!!) COYG
You got your Pepsi’s ready Sue ? 😄
Sure have, Kev – hitting the hard stuff tonight 😂 How have you felt all day? I’ve felt a nervous sick all day long – what a state to get in over a game of football!! 😄
I meant to say Pepsi max 😛 me too I have a pint of blackcurrant filled with ice cubes 🤣 not too bad i was nervous earlier on but strangely getting less nervous now lol. Haha I bet coco is hiding behind the sofa ?
Well remembered, Kev 😉 She’s bolted upstairs 🤣 She knows what’s coming!!
Make sure you don’t launch that pint glass!!
No those days are over Sue 😂 haha smart dog she knows when to get offside 😉 that prat JOH reckons we’ll crumble if spurs turn on the heat, perfect incentive to up our performance tonight 😄 even a sip of Pepsi max or diet coke leaves me nauseated 🤢
Hopefully we’ll silence him also – is that even possible though?!! 😄
Hey Sue is Theo Walcott retired I haven’t seen him all season 🧐 only if Nketiah brought his shooting boots 😉
I don’t think so. Don’t think he’s played since they beat the Spuds way back, not heard of an injury so must be the beginning of the end for him….
I would play Tomi as RB and either Cedric/Tavares as LB,I believe swapping the fullbacks would weaken both sides contrary to sticking with Tomi as RB,we will have only to worry about our left side and play/plan accordingly.
Saka and White are in the squad.
Would take a draw without hesitation .. as a counter attacking team they are a big threat as a build up team less so .. need to be patient and pounce on their defensive weaknesses … personally this is a game for lacazette … hold up play plus experience .. and smith rowe who gets in to better scoring positions than saka … saka is tired and struggling if he is fit I would rest him for the next two must win games … but arteta will go for the same as Leeds which offered nothing for an hour against 10 men … 🤞