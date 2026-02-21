Tottenham v Arsenal match preview and prediction

Arsenal travel to face Tottenham in their next Premier League fixture and will be determined to secure a crucial victory.

The Gunners have dropped points in consecutive Premier League matches after failing to overcome Brentford and, very disappointingly, against Wolves. That sequence has increased the pressure on Mikel Arteta and his players as the title race intensifies. This encounter represents another away assignment, and Arteta understands that his side must respond with a strong performance to maintain their ambitions.

Pressure Mounts in Title Race

Arsenal can ill afford further setbacks. Should they drop points again and City win their outstanding matches, their hopes of becoming champions would suffer a significant blow. The stakes are therefore clear, and there is little margin for error at this stage of the campaign.

Spurs, meanwhile, are adjusting to a change in leadership. Thomas Frank has been sacked after a difficult spell in charge, and the Lilywhites will expect an immediate reaction from the squad. A new manager often brings renewed energy and focus, something Tottenham will hope to harness in front of their supporters.

Spurs Seek Response After Managerial Change

Tottenham have had several days to rest, while Arsenal have been involved in recent fixtures, which could leave the visitors managing fatigue. Nevertheless, Arsenal cannot rely on external factors or use Tottenham’s managerial transition as an excuse. They are fully aware that anything less than victory could prove costly in the title race.

Spurs are currently winless in three matches and have not beaten Arsenal since the end of 2022. That record suggests a challenging evening for the Lilywhites, yet Arsenal’s recent dip in confidence may offer encouragement to the hosts. While another draw cannot be ruled out, Arsenal know that only a win will suffice if they are to keep their championship aspirations firmly on track.

Prediction

Tottenham 1-3 Arsenal

