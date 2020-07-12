Tottenham v Arsenal NLD Build-up & Predicted Score

Arsenal make the short-trip across North London to take on Tottenham at their new stadium today, with the result being crucial to both sides European hopes.

With only four Premier League matches remaining this season, both of our sides find ourselves outside the qualifying spots for Europe currently, and with limited time to rectify that problem.

Our sides have had very similar seasons, with both making managerial changes during the campaign after dismal starts, but our team looks to have come out the better.

It’s amazing to think that we invested our hopes in an inexperienced manager who hadn’t managed before, while Spurs brought in the extremely experienced Jose Mourinho, yet it is Arteta who has been working wonders.

Our team goes into the match in a rich vein of form, having taken 10 points from our last four league outings, with a win over Sheffield United in the cup also thrown in.

Spurs on the other hand have only two wins from their last 11 in all competitions, and will be hopeful that the tie doesn’t go to form.

I can’t help but feel like we have the edge going into the important derby game, especially given our impressive performances against Champions League chasing Leicester City and Wolves in recent weeks.

I’m going for a 3-1 win for our side, and have a feeling we will take a 1-0 lead into the break.

Aubameyang is bound to add to his already impressive tally, and I think Laca will find himself getting one also.

What are your predictions for the NLD? Will Spurs be able to put their form behind them and fight us for the three points?

Patrick