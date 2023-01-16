Tottenham v Arsenal Player Ratings as Gunners put Spurs into crisis mode

Player Ratings for Arsenal’s dominant win at Tottenham by Peter

At the start of the summer when Spurs acted swiftly and bolstered their top four squad with shrewd signings like Perisic, Spence, Bissouma and Richarlison it looked certain that St. Totteringham’s Day would not be celebrated for some years to come.

North London looked white.

Well, this result certainly put that notion to bed. A comprehensive and dominant first half performance was enough to establish a worthy lead for the Gunners and relegate Spurs into ‘club in crisis’ mode.

Here are my ratings…..

Ramsdale (9)

Rightly named man of the match. Made two very important saves in the first half that prevented the game turning in Spurs favour. When Arsenal were under the cosh in the second half, he made several other crucial saves but was also dominant in crosses as well as his now customary incisive distribution. Furthermore, he wound up the Spurs fans and Richarlison – so what’s not to like?

White (8)

With the exception of one foray by Sessegnon nothing else came down his side whatsoever. Completely subdued Son throughout and still offered options going forward.

Saliba (7)

Stood strong when Spurs started to put the pressure on and made a couple of good interceptions.

Gabriel (8)

Another stellar performance by the Brazilian. Was on the end of almost every cross both in the air and on the ground. Had the measure of Kane and that is an impressive feat as very few defenders can handle him.

Zinchenko (7)

Popped up all over the pitch in the first half to great effect when Arsenal were on top. Shows incredible composure on the ball and plays with an admirable fearlessness. However, Spurs obviously pinpointed his pack of positional discipline in the second half and Kulukevski had considerably more freedom than he should have had as a result.

Partey (9)

I’m no tactical mastermind, but even I can recognize that if you give Partey space he will destroy you. Thankfully, Conte chose to ignore this in the first half and Partey duly obliged by tearing Spurs to pieces. Two gorgeous pre-assists and a sumptuous volley that probably has the goal frame still humming were the highlights, among many other notable contributions.

Xhaka (7)

Has developed an almost telepathic understanding with his midfield partner and covers well when Partey roves forward. Unusually didn’t provide Zinchenko with the same quality of support and the gaps down the Arsenal left were evident as a consequence in the second half.

Odegaard (9)

What a phenomenal footballing brain this guy has. Always finds space which is the mark of a great player. Has a natural intuition as to where the opponent is and reacts accordingly. Which makes him a nightmare to mark because if you get tight he’ll skin you, and if you give him space he’ll still skin you. And what a strike for the goal.

Saka (8)

Was unplayable in the first half. The Spurs defense did what most defenders tend to end up doing when he’s in that mood…. kick him. Has to be the most fouled player in the league. His attacking influence waned in the second half but still put in a great defensive shift.

Nketiah (7)

Led the line admirably and occupied the two central defenders creating space for the other attackers to function. Could have done better with his first touch when put through on goal, and has a tendency to lose concentration when the opponents are transitioning after an Arsenal attack breaks down. Still learning on the job.

Martinelli (6)

Not having the same impact recently in games and had started to lose the ball where previously he would never have done. Is still an exceptional talent but possibly needs a rest.

All in all a wonderful afternoon and North London is definitely RED.

Peter Doherty

