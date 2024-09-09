Tottenham vs Arsenal preview, key battles and score prediction

Tottenham vs Arsenal preview

Tottenham Hotspur look to improve on their lukewarm start to the new Premier League season with a win in the north London derby against Arsenal. Ange Postecoglou’s side have been a figure of inconsistency throughout August, winning one, drawing one, and losing one.

The Gunners head to the North London Stadium in hopes of improving their own fortunes – squandering precious points in the title race with a draw at home to Brighton just before the international break. And while that draw, which saw Mikel Arteta’s side reduced to ten men at the start of the second half, might not prove to be crucial long-term, it is hard to tell given the standards needed to lift the title come May.

Arsenal are even money favourites but Spurs on their day are always capable of picking up points, especially when there is the Derby factor to consider. 'Big Ange' is yet to best Arteta since his arrival in the Premier League, and he will be hoping to turn that around when the two sides meet on September 15.

In this article, we preview the first north London derby of the season and assess the key battles for both sides to kick start their seasons.

Arsenal dealt crucial early blows

The Gunners enjoyed their best-ever start to a Premier League season last term, picking up a record number of points and scoring a plethora of goals as they looked a more mature side to the one that capitulated in 2022/23. However, they still missed out on the title, and the draw to Brighton could well derail their third pursuit of a first title in 21 years.

Indeed, Arsenal know how consistent that reigning champions Manchester City are. Pep Guardiola’s side – top of the table at the time of writing alongside Liverpool – are virtually unbeatable come the business end of the season, and usually drop points in the opening weeks when their thin squad is at its most vulnerable.

However, the Gunners missing out on a perfect start has already hampered their progress, and with City bringing the likes of Kyle Walker and Kevin De Bruyne back into the fold, they could already be fighting an uphill battle.

Spurs will not make life easy, and without Declan Rice, who was sent off at the Emirates for a second yellow, the likes of Thomas Partey and Martin Odegard will need to step in order to get three points.

New signing Mikel Merino was sidelined with a broken arm, being denied a first taste of derby action, and the holding midfield battle will be crucial in deciding who picks up all three points. If Arteta gets it right, expect goals to go in and the Gunners to win on the road.

Can Tottenham turn it around?

Spurs need to pick up the pace if they want to finish with European football back in the white half of London come the end of the season.

While last year we saw the nucleus of Postecoglou’s squad being established, playing some entertaining football that was brilliant for the neutrals and fans that had been deprived of exciting action following the bland styles of Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte, Spurs need to be more solid.

There are only so many times in a season that they can play gung-ho football without being punished at the other end, and that has been demonstrated in their early games – dropping points to newly-promoted Leicester City as well as Newcastle United.

Despite fighting their way back into the game at St James’ Park, the fragilities at the back were exposed for Spurs, and a side like Arsenal, who scored 91 goals last season, will inflict far more damage on a defence that needs a leader when Micky van de Ven is absent.

That said, there is plenty to be excited about when assessing Tottenham’s chances. Dominic Solanke has made an immediate impression with some clever movement and well-timed runs. If he can combine with Heung Min Son in the same way that they did in their emphatic away win against Everton, then they will cause Arsenal troubles.

The new man, signed from Bournemouth this summer for £60 million, has drawn blank in the five times he has played against Arsenal before, but now, forming part of a new-look attack for Spurs, has the chance to add to his 29 Premier League goals, and spoil Arsenal’s trip to their Nrth London rivals..

Prediction: Tottenham 1-2 Arsenal

While Arsenal have the superior squad to Spurs and enough to win the game on the road, missing Rice could be a crucial factor. This will be the first time since he signed that he is absent from Arteta’s starting line-up, and it will be interesting to see if Partey can handle the responsibilities that he has after a year playing in a more advanced role.

If not, expect Spurs to exploit the gaps and press high up the pitch, making for an exciting matchup.