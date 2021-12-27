Tottenham wants to sign Arsenal target as a part of a double raid on Serie A side

Dejan Kulusevski is one player linked with a move to Arsenal, according to Marca.
The Swede is not in the first-team plans of Max Allegri at Juventus and the Old Lady might be happy to cash in on him.
He was an outstanding member of their team last season and delivered some fine performances to help them win the Italian Cup and Super Cup.
However, his poor run of form in this campaign has made him very dispensible and Mikel Arteta would be happy to help revive his career as he has done for so many players.
However, Arsenal isn’t the only English club looking to sign him and a new report reveals he could head to another London club.
Todofichajes claims the former Parma loanee is one of the players Tottenham wants to sign and he could move there in a double transfer that also involves Weston McKennie.
Just Arsenal Opinion
With Antonio Conte as their manager, Spurs will most likely compete for several players in Italy.
It won’t be a surprise if Arsenal would have to deal with competition from them for every player we target in Serie A.
However, now is the time to show them we’re a top club and can convince a player to move to the Emirates regardless of who we are competing against.
THE JUST ARSENAL SHOW – Dan Smith has a rant over Arteta and ‘Players Welfare”
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
A positive addition no doubt, but I much prefer Saka and Martinelli on the wings. If we achieve European football, then a welcomed addition.
But with only domestic schedule, I prefer Saka and Martinelli to get all the playing experience possible. The same goes for ESR, Pepe, and Odegaard.
A striker and DM are immediate needs, another winger for competition can wait until the Summer and the addition of European football.
#priorities
Would love to see AFC seriously involved with the
likes of B Kamara, B Guimaraes, D. Zakara, and
M. Camara @ the DM position. Any of the four
would walk into the Arsenal midfield and fit the
recent player profile that both Edu and MA covet.
Throw in A Cabral and Renato Sanchez and call it a
masterful January window.
We have Saka and Pepe.
What more do we need?
Time to find the best striker there is.
Seen alot of him and has failed to make an impression
I think we still need at least 2wingers to vie with Martinelli and Saka or a more experienced one, that the lads can learn from. Those kids are still very young and we can’t afford them playing every game as it can have an adverse effect on their playing ability. A striker, definitely must be high up the wishlist. One that possesses Laca’s attributes. Getting a Dm shouldn’t be ignored. But truth is, we are unlikely to sign any player in January, unless if the unusual happens.