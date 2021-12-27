Tottenham wants to sign Arsenal target as a part of a double raid on Serie A side

Dejan Kulusevski is one player linked with a move to Arsenal, according to Marca.

The Swede is not in the first-team plans of Max Allegri at Juventus and the Old Lady might be happy to cash in on him.

He was an outstanding member of their team last season and delivered some fine performances to help them win the Italian Cup and Super Cup.

However, his poor run of form in this campaign has made him very dispensible and Mikel Arteta would be happy to help revive his career as he has done for so many players.

However, Arsenal isn’t the only English club looking to sign him and a new report reveals he could head to another London club.

Todofichajes claims the former Parma loanee is one of the players Tottenham wants to sign and he could move there in a double transfer that also involves Weston McKennie.

Just Arsenal Opinion

With Antonio Conte as their manager, Spurs will most likely compete for several players in Italy.

It won’t be a surprise if Arsenal would have to deal with competition from them for every player we target in Serie A.

However, now is the time to show them we’re a top club and can convince a player to move to the Emirates regardless of who we are competing against.

