Tottenham wants to spoil Arsenal’s plans for £73,000-a-week La Liga defender

Tottenham is set to compete with Arsenal for the signature of Jules Kounde this summer.

The 22-year-old Frenchman has emerged as one of the best defenders in Spain over the past year and he has been linked with a move away from Sevilla.

The Spaniards know that they would be powerless to keep hold of him for long and are ready to cash in on him.

After losing David Luiz, Arsenal needs a new centre back and have been linked with a move for Brighton’s Ben White.

However, the Guardian says they also want Kounde, but they will have to see off competition from Manchester United and Tottenham for his signature.

The Gunners finished last season outside the European places and that could work against them in this race.

However, they should be able to afford an upgrade to his current wage, which is £73,000-a-week.

He has a release clause of around £69million, but the report insists that Sevilla will accept a lot less than that to sell him.

Arsenal is expected to splash the cash this summer and a return to the top four next season is the minimum expectation for some of the fans.

Landing Kounde should make achieving that easier for them.