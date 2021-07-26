Tottenham will beat Arsenal to long-term target claims pundit

Kevin Phillips has tipped Arsenal to miss out on the signature of Houssem Aouar to Tottenham this summer.

The Frenchman has been on the radar of Arsenal for a very long time now with Mikel Arteta coming close to signing him last summer before failing to agree on a deal with Lyon.

He has two more seasons left on his current deal and the French club is looking to cash in on him now.

Tottenham is now serious competition to Arsenal in their bid to sign him and Get French Football News reported earlier in the month that he could now be available for just £17million, £13million less than Lyon wanted for him last summer.

Arsenal will probably feel confident about signing him now, but Phillips believes Spurs will steal a march on them and land him.

He says Nuno Espirito Santo will want a different style of play and Aouar could help him implement that at Tottenham.

“Any player you try to sign from France, you have that benefit of being a Premier League club,” Phillips told Football Insider.

“If you can get him for that kind of money, just go and do it. It’s as simple as that.

“If you have the chance to get one over on Arsenal then it’s a good bit of business. I can see it.

“Nuno knows what he’s doing and that’s important. He will know how he wants his Tottenham team to play.

“If he can get those signings in then you will see a different style of play at the start of the season.”