Tottenham will challenge Arsenal for Bundesliga star in the summer

Leon Goretzka attracted late interest from Arsenal during the most recent transfer window, but the midfielder ultimately chose to remain at Bayern Munich and see out the season with the Bavarian club. The German international has long been regarded as one of the strongest players in his position across Europe, and his focus has remained on maintaining high performance levels despite uncertainty surrounding his future.

Goretzka is approaching a decisive period in his career, as he edges closer to the end of his contract and the possibility of leaving Bayern as a free agent. This season has therefore taken on added importance, with the midfielder playing for his future while continuing to give his full commitment on the pitch. Bayern have reportedly decided not to stand in his way should he choose to depart, which has opened the door for renewed interest from abroad.

Arsenal’s renewed summer plans

Arsenal’s previous approach did not result in a move, yet the Gunners are expected to revisit the situation when the summer window opens. Securing Goretzka on a free transfer would represent a significant opportunity, given his experience and pedigree at the highest level. Arsenal are among the leading clubs in world football, and a move to the Emirates Stadium would offer the chance to compete consistently at the top end of the game.

For the midfielder, joining a side with strong ambitions would align with his desire to remain at the elite level. Arsenal’s interest reflects their intent to strengthen further and add proven quality to their squad, particularly as they continue to challenge domestically and beyond.

Competition for his signature

However, Arsenal are not alone in their pursuit. Tottenham have also emerged as contenders, creating additional competition for Goretzka’s services. According to Sport Witness, the Lilywhites have developed a strong interest in the German and are now exploring the possibility of adding him to their squad, much like Arsenal.

This growing interest suggests that any move will be far from straightforward. With multiple top clubs monitoring his situation, Goretzka is likely to have several options available, making his decision one of the more closely watched developments ahead of the summer transfer window.

