Tottenham will challenge Arsenal for Euro 2024 shining star

Arsenal is impressed with the performance of Euro 2024 star Riccardo Calafiori and is eager to sign him soon.

However, the Bologna defender is in high demand, with several top European clubs eyeing him for their squads. Juventus is among them, attempting to attract him by appointing his former manager as their boss.

Arsenal faces additional competition from the Premier League. According to a report in Tuttosport, Tottenham has also been tracking Calafiori. The Lilywhites have recently invested in at least two defenders from Serie A and now want to add Calafiori to their roster.

Tottenham has been monitoring him throughout the Euros, where he has performed exceptionally well, and they are determined to outbid Arsenal for his signature.

Calafiori is currently one of the best defenders in Europe, and interest in him is expected to grow. However, Tottenham appears to be Arsenal’s main challenger in the race to secure his services.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We can all see that Calafiori is a really special player, and we expect him to move to a bigger club soon.

However, the competition for his signature remains serious and we have to step up our interest as fast as possible.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…