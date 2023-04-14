Tottenham will compete with Arsenal for young La Liga ace7

Tottenham has been named as one of Arsenal’s competitors for the signature of Ansu Fati.

The Spanish star is considered a dream target for Mikel Arteta ahead of next season as the Spanish gaffer looks to keep improving his squad at the Emirates.

Fati has fallen out of favour at Barcelona and his father recently urged him to change clubs.

However, the attacker wants to remain at Camp Nou to fight for his place, even though Barca might be forced to offload him.

A report via The Daily Mail reveals Premier League clubs are queuing to add him to their squad at the end of this campaign and two of them are Arsenal and Tottenham.

The Lilywhites need a new attacker and consider Fati the right profile for their squad.

The Spanish attacker has so much to offer and it remains to be seen if he would be convinced to leave Spain for England.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Fati has been one of the finest talents in Europe over the last few seasons and is still very young.

At 20, he is at the perfect age for us and Arteta can groom him into one of the best attackers in the Premier League when he reaches the peak of his career.