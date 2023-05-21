Tottenham will seriously battle Arsenal for London based defender

Arsenal has identified Marc Guehi as one of the players they would like to add to their squad at the end of this season.

The defender is a top talent at Crystal Palace and has continued to develop well since he moved there from Chelsea.

Arsenal almost won the league this season and would be eager to still challenge for the title in the next campaign.

They know they must bolster their squad even to keep their top-four place as the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea will be better prepared for the campaign.

They have now identified Guehi as one man to strengthen their defence, but Spurs also like the former Chelsea trainee and will battle the Gunners to land him, Give Me Sport reveals.

The report claims the Palace defender could be on the move for around £50 million, a fee Arsenal could be willing to pay to make their squad better than it is now.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Guehi has been in fine form for Palace and probably deserves to play for a much bigger club.

He is still just 22, which means he will offer us serious long-term value if we add him to our squad now.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…