Tottenham Women v Arsenal will now be played at The Tottenham Stadium

Arsenal and Tottenham, the two teams from North London will always be desperate to demonstrate who rules North London by winning the massive North London Derby, and that goes for the Arsenal Women as well as the men.

As Arteta’s side aims to be the real deal in North London, Jonas Eidevall and his Ladies team do as well. In the EPL the two sides are locked together as the top of the League, whereas right now, Tottenham Women are surprisingly two points ahead of us in the WSL, but we are expecting that to change as the season progresses.

Our Gunners women have three North London Derbys to win this season: two in the WSL and one in the continental cup, which we are defending this season.

The two WSL games will be played in the much bigger venues. Back in the summer, it was announced that one of our women’s five games to be played at the Emirates would be the second leg of the NLD on March 3rd, 2023. While the first leg was scheduled to take place at Leyton Orient’s Brisbane Road, Tottenham has now opted to give the derby the respect it deserves by moving the match to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 17th.

A North London derby awaits 👊 We are delighted to announce that our @BarclaysWSL match against Arsenal in December will take place at @SpursStadium 🤍 More information ⤵️ — Tottenham Hotspur Women (@SpursWomen) October 18, 2023

That game will be great, but we must make it count by winning it. Our last visit to Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium was in November 2019, when we triumphed 2-0 (Kim Little and Vivianne Miedema scored) in front of 38,262 WSL fans.

We hope that Gooners will fill the Tottenham Hotspurs stadium on December 17th, as we have done at the Emirates. We have been unbeaten in more than 11 previous NLD encounters due to our dominance over Spurs and this season should be no different if we intend to challenge for the title.

The Conti Cup fixture will be played at our usual home ground in Borehamwood on the 13th December.

Michelle Maxwell

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….