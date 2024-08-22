Tottenham Women’s coach says Arsenal’s new signing is “going to be the best player in the world”

With Vivianne Miedema, Arsenal had one player a Gooner could brag about the Gunners having had the best-in-the-world womens footballer, and it wouldn’t feel awkward. Well, losing the Dutch superstar this summer on a free transfer and moving to Manchester City was tough.

But she left, raising the question of who the Gooners were going to brag about being the best in the world.

Mariona Caldentey’s impressive CV from her time at Barca, along with her productivity and influence with the Catalonia giants and Spain, suggests she is the perfect Miedema heir. However, she may not be the Miedema heir to the “best Arsenal Player” throne.

if she were, the Gunners wouldn’t have gone ahead and signed Rosa Kafaji. Kafaji, as hinted at in the Arsenal versus Washington Spirit friendly, is seen as the perfect 10 for Eidevall’s project; the flashes of brilliance she showed in that role only hinted at brighter days ahead.

In his Arsenal project, Jonas Eidevall saw Miedema as a 10. He hinted (versus the Washington Spirit) that Kafaji would play the same role, which had me wondering: Don’t you think she’s the ultimate replacement for the Dutch sensation?

Well, based on what we saw on her debut, I bet she’d excel as Arsenal’s playmaker. I think we’ll call the Swede the best in the world, as has been suggested.

In fact, the Spurs Women’s boss Robert Vilahamn, who was Kafaji’s coach at Hacken last season stated on the Upfront podcast: “Rosa Kafaji… is one of those who’s going to be the best player in the world.

“Every morning, she comes in with a football, dribbling. She speaks football. Those players are amazing to work with,”

Well, if asked now that Miedema is gone, which player are you going into the best-in-the-world conversations with? Well, be confident enough to back Kafaji in those debates. Or perhaps Caldentey will outshine her?

Katie P

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!