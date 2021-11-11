Tottenham’s Antonio Conte requests 25 year-old Arsenal target’s signature

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte is claimed to have requested the signing of Ajax’s Andre Onana, a player who was strongly linked with a move to Arsenal in the previous window.

The Gunners were believed to be tracking the Cameroon international throughout the summer, but that talk cooled after his doping ban was cut by just three months on appeal. There was hope in their camp that they were going to see the ban reduced to six to eight months instead as reported by Goal, but the 12 months was only reduced to nine months after ‘accidentally’ taking his wife’s furosemide instead of aspirin.

We’ve since moved to bring in Aaron Ramsdale, whose impact has been well above expectations as he swiftly benched Bernd Leno between the sticks, but with the German now believed to be unhappy at his role, there is likely to still be room in north London for another goalkeeper in the near future.

Onana could well still be on our radar, although he may see Ramsdale’s recent performances as a worry if he is expecting to be the number one for his new club, and he may look elsewhere.

Tottenham coach Antonio Conte is claimed to be a big fan of his, and 90min claims that he has requested the signing, citing Hugo Lloris’s contract which expires at the end of the season as reason for eyeing a new goalkeeper.

Spurs currently have Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini on loan also, another who may believe he should be able to stake a claim for the number one spot, and Onana may see both as an easier option to overcome that Ramsdale for a regular role in the side.

While I would have liked to see Onana join, I struggle to believe that he would be willing to sit on the bench after such a long time forced onto the sidelines by his ban, and I don’t believe that Ramsdale is going to be giving up his role any time soon.

Patrick