‘Tower of strength’ – Arsenal loanee earns plaudits with display

Arsenal loanee Mark McGuinness earned praise for his match-winning performance for Ipswich Town yesterday, scoring the only goal of the game, and helping to keep a clean sheet.

The defender put in a solid display alongside Toto Nsiala at the heart of the defence, and deservedly kept their opponents at bay, and the pair were both singled out for praise by the assistant manager, who was filling in for the absent manager who was forced to isolate after a positive Coronavirus test.

Stuart Taylor told reporters after the match (via the Ipswich Star): “I didn’t want to single anyone out, but Toto (Nsiala) was solid and that tackle he made in the box was second to none. Luke Chambers’ block at the end of the first half was fantastic too.

“I thought Toto was our standout player along with Mark McGuinness. They were a tower of strength against a striker with a real presence.

“There was a lot of good defensive play today and a lot of good out of possession stuff.”

While it was the defenders work at the other end of the field which earned the praise, it was the defender’s first senior goal which earned his side the three points, and he will be proud to have got that under his belt.

The 20 year-old has picked up 11 starts this term on his first loan spell from Arsenal, who he joined in 2011 at the age of just 10 years-old.

