Training video: Arsenal team looking fit and ready to return

Arsenal have been back in contact training for over a week now, and are looking fiercely fit at their London Colney training centre.

The Gunners are readying for their return to action next week, where they will travel to the Etihad to take on Manchester City in their rescheduled matchup, before a full fixture list is scheduled on the following weekend.

Our boys look rocking and ready to go, and our friendly against Charlton at the weekend also highlights our increase in tempo, with the 6-0 win not having harmed our confidence ahead of the resumption of the league.

Could we have Manchester City on the backfoot next week?

Patrick