Transfer boost for Arsenal as Premier League club could be forced to sell two of their targets

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to sign two midfielders from Leicester City.

The Foxes have some of the finest talents in the Premier League on their books and that is one reason Brendan Rodgers’ side regularly over-performs.

They have not made a significant purchase in this transfer window, yet a report claims they could offload some of their current players.

The Telegraph says the Foxes could open the door for some of them to leave so they can become active in the market.

Two names on the list are Youri Tielemans and James Maddison, and both of them are on Arsenal’s radar.

Tielemans has a year left on his current deal and he is very likely to leave the King Power Stadium.

Maddison has been linked with a move to Arsenal for much of the time Mikel Arteta has been the club’s manager.

The midfielder will be more expensive than Tielemans, but the Gunners have been spending huge sums to buy players recently.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Maddison and Tielemans are two of the finest midfielders in the Premier League and our team would be much better with them in it.

But it would be difficult for us to sign both players in this window, Tielemans looks like the easier target for us to sign.

