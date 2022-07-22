Transfer boost for Arsenal as Premier League club could be forced to sell two of their targets

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to sign two midfielders from Leicester City.
The Foxes have some of the finest talents in the Premier League on their books and that is one reason Brendan Rodgers’ side regularly over-performs.
They have not made a significant purchase in this transfer window, yet a report claims they could offload some of their current players.
The Telegraph says the Foxes could open the door for some of them to leave so they can become active in the market.
Two names on the list are Youri Tielemans and James Maddison, and both of them are on Arsenal’s radar.
Tielemans has a year left on his current deal and he is very likely to leave the King Power Stadium.
Maddison has been linked with a move to Arsenal for much of the time Mikel Arteta has been the club’s manager.
The midfielder will be more expensive than Tielemans, but the Gunners have been spending huge sums to buy players recently.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Maddison and Tielemans are two of the finest midfielders in the Premier League and our team would be much better with them in it.
But it would be difficult for us to sign both players in this window, Tielemans looks like the easier target for us to sign.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Watch highlights from Arsenal’s open training session on our preseason tour of the USA
Please enjoy, share, and subscribe to Just Arsenal Vids
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
Wishful thinking does not make it true. Think about it. Why would Leicester sell their best players in order to try and buy new players who may well not be as good. Tielemans they might sell because he is coming to the end of his contract. But there is no way Leicester will sell Maddison this summer. Sorry!
Grasping at straws’Journalism at its best!
I wpould take Maddison , though at a realistic fee in a heartbeat as he is top quality However I foresee neither of these two Leicstef midfielders coming to us and doubt we are seriou s about either . IF we WERE serious about Tielemans then by now he would have been signed.
But he is not and the reason is we are not serious. Nor about Maddison. Move on to the next false rumour please!
Maddison is the gaffer type signing but that ship has long sailed.
Onnao and Dilano are better cheaper player that would have offer us much physicality and steel in the midfield area of concern.
A keep saying there is an abundance of midfielders available this summer
Still think there is a strong chance Tielemens joins us and this transfer may go down to the wire. I initially thought the Zinchenko deal meant we wouldn’t be signing another Midfielder but Arteta has said that his main position is LB which means we are probably still looking to bring in a Midfield option and I think we are currently trying to make space in the squad, so once the likes of AMN Torreira have secured moves away, I then expect this deal to excelerate.
Realistically Arsenal will not allow a sperm of players majorly the midfielders cose they are a great deal of them in the club.