Transfer boost for Arsenal as target’s club planning for life without him

Landing Thomas Partey this summer is now in Arsenal’s hands as Atletico Madrid looks to be preparing for life without the Ghanaian.

Reports have linked Partey with a move to Arsenal in the next transfer window, and although Atletico would love to keep him beyond this season, the Spaniards have started making plans to replace him, according to La Razon.

The report claims that Diego Simeone’s side knows that Arsenal might meet their asking price for the midfielder and they have lined up possible replacements for him.

The same report further states that Atletico have already identified the likes of Fulham’s Zambo Anguissa, Getafe’s Mauro Arambarri and Real Mallorca’s Iddrisu Baba.

Spanish teams tend to maintain that buyers must pay the mandatory release clause before they sell any of their players. If that becomes the case, it would become a tricky transfer for Arsenal to pull off this summer because the Gunners aren’t looking to spend so much money in the next transfer window.

Mikel Arteta’s defence has, however, been left exposed for too long and if they don’t sign a top-quality defensive midfielder this summer, next season might see them struggle with the same problems again.

Arsenal takes on Southampton in their next Premier League game and the fans would hope that they can return to winning ways in that game.