Transfer expert: Mari signing will seal departure of rivals

So-called transfer guru Dharmesh Sheth has claimed that Arsenal will sign Pablo Mari, which will signal the end for some of his team-mates.

William Saliba is set to join up with our squad in the coming months, having played his last game for St Etienne with the French Ligue 1 confirmed as cancelled, and his arrival will see our squad littered with centre-backs.

We currently have Rob Holding, Calum Chambers, Shkodran Mustafi, Sokratis, David Luiz and Pablo Mari vying for a first-team role, and should the latter’s move be made permanent as expected, that will make seven players available for 2 playing positions.

Sheth claims that Mari will be signed, and others will likely leave the club this summer.

He said: “Mari would cost in the region of £13.5m and he has made it clear he wants to remain at Arsenal for “years to come”.

“What’s more, Arsenal will soon have William Saliba from Saint Etienne as part of their squad. That would make SIX central defenders.

“Mari would make it seven. My feeling is he will make Mari’s loan a permanent and then look to offload some of the others.

“Slightly different scenario as far as Soares is concerned.

“He’s made noises he would like to stay. What has gone against him is he only managed to get fit just as the lockdown started and has yet to make an appearance in an Arsenal shirt.

“However, what is in his favour, is he will be a free agent once his loan expires.”

Shkodran Mustafi came under criticism earlier in the season, but has since seen a resurgence under Mikel Arteta, but I still feel like Arsenal fans would sooner see the back of him with new arrivals on the horizon.

Who is most likely to be surplus to requirements this summer? Could Arteta favour Mustafi over Holding?

Patrick