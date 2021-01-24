Transfer expert reports that Arsenal have agreed Odegaard transfer

Arsenal has reached an agreement with Real Madrid for the loan of Martin Odegaard until the end of the season.

The Gunners have been looking to sign a new creative midfielder this month after they allowed Mesut Ozil to leave for nothing.

Odegaard has struggled for a playing time in Madrid despite having a fine campaign while on loan at Real Sociedad last season.

He has asked to leave the club on loan this month and had several suitors.

Arsenal has, however, won the race for his signature, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Romano revealed that the Gunners have beaten Sociedad and Ajax to sign him after Mikel Arteta called to convince him to make the move to the Emirates.

He then revealed that the clubs have reached an agreement for him to spend the rest of this season on loan in London.

There is no option to sign him permanently, and Arsenal has agreed to pay his salary in full.

The Gunners also agreed to pay a £2.5m loan fee, and they have already scheduled his medical.

Odegaard hasn’t shown so much of his talents this season, but if he can replicate his last season form at the Emirates, then Arsenal might even break into the top four.