Transfer expert urges Arsenal target to move to the Emirates

Gianluca Di Marzio has urged Karim Adeyemi to join Arsenal amidst interest from Europe’s top clubs.

The German is set to be the next top talent to leave RB Salzburg after the likes of Erling Haaland and Patson Daka.

He has been scoring goals for them like the strikers before him, both domestically and in Europe.

Reports have linked Adeyemi with a move to Arsenal and several other clubs around the continent.

Considering the competition from the likes of Bayern Munich and Liverpool, we cannot consider the Gunners favourites to sign him.

However, transfer expert, Di Marzio, has advised him to choose Mikel Arteta’s team because his style of play fits perfectly into their system.

“I think he would be a better fit for Arsenal than Barcelona,” Di Marzio told Wettfreunde.

“The style of play in Barcelona is different from that in Arsenal. And if I had to imagine him in one of those clubs, I would say Arsenal because that fits better into his style of play.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Adeyemi has been in stunning form in the league and Champions League this season.

He would fit in perfectly at the Emirates, and he is probably the best replacement for Alexandre Lacazette.

At 19, the striker is just getting started, and he would be the perfect frontman to add to this Arsenal squad.

However, the Gunners would have to convince him to ignore the interest from his other suitors and become the key man at the Emirates.