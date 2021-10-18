Transfer fee could spoil Arsenal’s plans for Premier League striker

Arsenal has made Dominic Calvert-Lewin a top priority target, but signing the Englishman will be complicated.

The Gunners will look to bolster their attack in the summer when they expect to lose Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette.

Both attackers’ departure will create room for a new one to be added to the squad and Mikel Arteta wants Calvert-Lewin.

However, he plays for a very ambitious Everton side and Todofichajes says it would be tough for the Gunners to sign him.

He has just signed a contract extension that keeps him with the Toffees until 2025.

The report says if Arsenal is serious about signing him soon, they will have to pay at least 60 million euros for his signature.

They paid around that figure to sign Ben White from Brighton in the last transfer window.

It is uncertain if they would spend that much on one player in the next transfer window.

Calvert-Lewin has continued his development with a fine start to this season that has seen him scored 3 goals in the same number of games for the Toffees.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been playing as Arsenal’s lone striker in Mikel Arteta’s system this season and Calvert-Lewin’s arrival could relegate the club captain to the bench.