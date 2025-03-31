Transfer genius Berta already knows his first three signings at Arsenal

Andrea Berta has officially taken up the role of Arsenal’s Sporting Director, with high expectations that he will bring his recruitment expertise to the Emirates Stadium. Fans are hopeful that under his guidance, Arsenal’s transfer activity will finally hit the mark.

During his time at Atletico Madrid, the Italian played a key role in orchestrating some brilliant transfer deals. His notable signings as Atletico’s technical director and sporting director include:

– João Félix (€127m)

– Julián Álvarez (€75m, rising to €95m)

– Thomas Lemar (€72m)

– Diego Costa (€60m)

– Conor Gallagher (€42m)

– Rodrigo De Paul (€35m)

– Matheus Cunha (€35m)

– Antoine Griezmann (€30m)

– Rodri (€20m)

– Jan Oblak (€16m)

– Luis Suárez (€9m)

– Diogo Jota (€7m)

– Toby Alderweireld (€7m)

Berta’s impressive track record highlights his strong relationships with European agents and sporting directors. He’s no stranger to strategic decision-making when it comes to squad building and recruitment, a quality Arsenal will surely benefit from. No more wasted efforts chasing the wrong targets!

That said, with all the optimism surrounding his arrival, one could say Berta is fortunate that the pressing areas Arsenal need to address this summer are obvious. The Mirror reports that our new Sporting Director already ‘knows Arsenal’s first three summer transfer priorities’. These include the need for a striker, a left winger, and finalising the £51 million deal for Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad.

Berta appears set up for success. Arsenal’s recruitment needs are well-established, and potential targets like Alexander Isak, Benjamin Šeško, Nico Williams, and Antoine Semenyo are already being discussed.

With Gooners anticipating a transformative transfer window, Berta is in an excellent position to deliver just that. All he needs now is for the club to fully back him, and manager Mikel Arteta, with the funds required to make those signings a reality. If the support is there, Arsenal could be on the brink of something really special this summer!

What are your thoughts Gooners?

Michelle M

