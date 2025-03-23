Transfer guru has addressed the rumors linking Arsenal to Premier League midfielder

Bruno Guimarâes has been a player we’ve constantly been linked to in recent years. In fact the Gunners have had an eye on him for the last three clubs he has represented in his career. The links first started in his native Brazil while playing for Athletico Paranaense – just for context on how long we’ve been interested in him – he left the Brazilian side in 2019! Having already played for Lyon and Newcastle in that six year spell to date, there has always been rumors connecting us to the Brazilian international.

The latest has been fueled by the imminent arrival of Andrea Berta. Reports suggest the player is highly thought of by the Italian sporting director and will be a signing he’ll actively try to pursue in the summer. This has triggered excitement within the fanbase along with the potential arrival of Martin Zubimendi. If the latest report is true however then Gooners will be made to think again. While providing some transfer updates on his YouTube channel, transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano addressed the rumors linking us to Guimarâes signature.

“We are having many reports on Bruno Guimarães, reports about Arsenal & other clubs interested.” He said. “What I am able to tell you today is that despite all of the stories, I’m not aware of any concrete negotiations or contact between Arsenal or Guimarães.”

“He was on the list when the director was Edu Gaspar — they’re Brazilians, so the connection is there. Now, the new director is Andrea Berta & at the moment, I’m not aware of any direct contact.”

Despite his comments, it is important to note that he did not entirely dismiss an interest in the player. With the season still underway and Newcastle chasing a Champions League berth, it is understandable that anything major in the way of talks hasn’t been made yet. He will surely be a player to keep an eye on when Berta is officially unveiled as the new sporting director.

With that said and taking our interest in Alexander Isak into consideration, what are the odds of us landing the pair of them this summer? Thoughts in the comments please Gooners.

BENJAMIN KENNETH

_______________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…