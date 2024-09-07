Transfer guru insists Arsenal could keep Sterling permanently

Raheem Sterling made a late loan move to Arsenal in the last transfer window, but he might secure a permanent transfer to the Emirates, according to transfer expert Ben Jacobs.

The attacker has been one of the Premier League’s standout players for several seasons, but Chelsea surprisingly allowed him to leave the club during this transfer window.

Sterling will spend this season on loan at Arsenal, who hope he can recapture the form he displayed at Manchester City under Mikel Arteta.

Although Arsenal did not agree to any option or obligation to make the move permanent this summer, there is potential for that decision to be revisited.

Jacobs was asked if there is a chance for Arsenal to sign him permanently after his loan spell has ended, and he said on Give Me Sport:

“Yeah, it’s possible. Raheem Sterling is very excited by the Arsenal move, a player that Mikel Arteta knows well, and exactly the kind of signing that Arsenal have done in the past, where they’ve seen opportunism in the market.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sterling is a very experienced player, and if he does well for us this season, then we should consider signing him permanently.

His experience could be useful in shortening the time we have between now and winning trophies.

